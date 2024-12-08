Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Position Raised by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) by 493.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,725 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.49% of Verastem worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the third quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 104.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 4,172.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $251.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.22. Verastem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Verastem from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Verastem in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verastem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

