Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 166,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,141,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently -9.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,484,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,359,000 after buying an additional 1,405,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,463,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,131,000 after acquiring an additional 134,216 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,190,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after acquiring an additional 131,780 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,730,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after acquiring an additional 45,513 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,040,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 438,200 shares during the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

