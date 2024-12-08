Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.64.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $48.70.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 741.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 109.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

