Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.64.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 2.19. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 741.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth $50,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 109.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

