Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 4.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.64.

NYSE VSCO opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 2.19. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $48.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 741.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 109.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

