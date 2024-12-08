Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives $44.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VNT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Argus lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 21,511 shares during the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,613,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 651.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Vontier has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Vontier had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.83%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

