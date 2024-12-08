Wade Financial Advisory Inc Sells 180 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,988 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,466,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,091,909,000 after buying an additional 289,532 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,973,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,917,906,000 after buying an additional 1,329,150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after buying an additional 38,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,883,977 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,161,579,000 after buying an additional 464,938 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.20.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $227.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.64 and a 52 week high of $227.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.