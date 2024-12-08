Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 16,990 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1,412.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NI. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $748,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,865,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,757,000 after acquiring an additional 144,197 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $798,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,374,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,636,000 after acquiring an additional 44,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NiSource from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NI opened at $37.06 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $38.56. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.00 million. NiSource had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

