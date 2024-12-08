Walleye Capital LLC Buys 9,650 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKU. CWM LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 307.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the second quarter worth about $169,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 17.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas M. Cornish sold 10,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $421,527.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,000. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,410.66. The trade was a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BankUnited Stock Performance

NYSE BKU opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average is $34.99. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.36.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.65 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.54%.

BankUnited Profile

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.