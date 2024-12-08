Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,310,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 196,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,626,000 after purchasing an additional 214,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $171.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.68. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $178.03.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

AptarGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Dbs Bank raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AptarGroup

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $500,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,857.30. This trade represents a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $5,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,530,412.80. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,639 shares of company stock valued at $5,960,841 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.