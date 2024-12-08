Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRAD. Quarry LP increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000.
Sportradar Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ SRAD opened at $17.68 on Friday. Sportradar Group AG has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Sportradar Group Profile
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
