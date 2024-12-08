Walleye Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,667 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of WTMA opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals markets.

