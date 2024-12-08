Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,986 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 44,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 159,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 140.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 514,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 301,065 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 87.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 42,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,409 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

MUFG stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $140.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

