Walleye Capital LLC Has $598,000 Stock Position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,797 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHT. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 18.5% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,458 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PHT opened at $7.96 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

