Walleye Capital LLC Has $627,000 Position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 101.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,727 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ooma were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ooma by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,266,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ooma by 40.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 154,117 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ooma by 69.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 66,678 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ooma in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ooma in the third quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Ooma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Ooma from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ooma from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

NYSE OOMA opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $399.59 million, a PE ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ooma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

