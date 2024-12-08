Walleye Capital LLC Has $695,000 Stock Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,479 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 584.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 323.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 760.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $46.32 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $53.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. National Beverage had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $329.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on National Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

