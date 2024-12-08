Walleye Capital LLC Invests $576,000 in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBXG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the third quarter worth $4,317,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 40.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 46,005 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 16.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 17,348 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NBXG opened at 13.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 13.02 and its 200-day moving average is 12.62. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of 10.48 and a 52-week high of 13.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

