Walleye Capital LLC Invests $577,000 in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,030,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,810,000 after purchasing an additional 40,248 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,563,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,560,000 after purchasing an additional 39,478 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Franklin Electric by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 659,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Franklin Electric by 19.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 387,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,571,000 after acquiring an additional 63,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 361,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,833,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $106.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.93 and a 200 day moving average of $101.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.79 and a twelve month high of $111.94.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.10). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $531.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 1,500 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $150,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,187.04. The trade was a 14.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

