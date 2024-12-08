Walleye Capital LLC Lowers Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,287 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at about $8,951,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 778.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 335,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 297,127 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,055,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,316,000 after buying an additional 232,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 281.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 218,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $2,502,000.

CEF stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $26.50.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

