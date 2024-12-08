Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $669,000 Investment in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in Global Lights Acquisition by 1,402.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Global Lights Acquisition by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 503,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Lights Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GLAC stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Global Lights Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43.

About Global Lights Acquisition

Global Lights Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

