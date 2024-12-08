Walleye Capital LLC Sells 314,098 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,098 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in GoPro during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in GoPro by 316.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 24,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 18,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a market cap of $193.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.52. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GPRO. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

