Walleye Capital LLC Takes $586,000 Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENSG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 595.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $144.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $158.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,980. This trade represents a 3.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENSG

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.