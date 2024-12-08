Walleye Capital LLC Takes $726,000 Position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 80,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amplitude news, Director Eric Vishria sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 286,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,597.44. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPL opened at $11.46 on Friday. Amplitude, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.38.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Amplitude Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

