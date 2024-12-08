Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 218,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oak Woods Acquisition by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 186,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Oak Woods Acquisition by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 293,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 74,000 shares of Oak Woods Acquisition stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $827,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 413,394 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,744.92. This trade represents a 15.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Oak Woods Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

About Oak Woods Acquisition

Shares of OAKU opened at $11.32 on Friday. Oak Woods Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $11.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03.

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses that operate in the public and private healthcare, medical services, and technology-enabled healthcare services sectors, as well as enterprise services, artificial intelligence, culture and media, computer and internet technologies, new consumer brands, blockchain, and other areas in the Asia-pacific region.

