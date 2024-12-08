Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.29, but opened at $51.60. Wayfair shares last traded at $52.34, with a volume of 796,566 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Argus cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wayfair from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.28.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 3.44.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $49,963.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,054.84. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $1,269,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,578.63. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,868 shares of company stock worth $3,272,548 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

