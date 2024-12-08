Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WBS stock opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average is $48.09.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $230,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,369.20. The trade was a 12.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Albert Jen-Wen Wang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $209,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,333.39. The trade was a 21.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,250 shares of company stock worth $2,105,322 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,320,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,229,000 after acquiring an additional 333,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 28.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,522,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,687,000 after buying an additional 1,206,575 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,969,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,465,000 after acquiring an additional 54,613 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,640,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,096,000 after acquiring an additional 301,935 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

