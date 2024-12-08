Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Weis Markets by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Weis Markets by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

NYSE:WMK opened at $70.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.51. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $76.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

