Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $141.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

Get Our Latest Report on WELL

Welltower Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WELL opened at $131.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $140.75.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 176.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Welltower by 3.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 470,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,946 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 391,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.