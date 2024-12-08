WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $225.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WESCO International from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

WESCO International Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WCC opened at $206.67 on Friday. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $132.37 and a 12 month high of $216.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.28 and its 200 day moving average is $174.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.01.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 5,819 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.56, for a total transaction of $998,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,806.24. The trade was a 17.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Clayton Geary sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.73, for a total transaction of $582,010.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,510.99. This trade represents a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,586 shares of company stock worth $6,565,762. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 0.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in WESCO International by 18.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 65.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

