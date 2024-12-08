Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” Rating

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WY. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.1 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. This trade represents a 79.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Plc raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,961,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,935,000 after buying an additional 273,291 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 96,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 57,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,740,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,940,000 after acquiring an additional 454,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

