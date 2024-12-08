What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Harrow FY2024 Earnings?

Get Harrow alerts:

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Harrow in a report released on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harrow’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Harrow from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $39.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Harrow has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Harrow by 2,730.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Harrow in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

