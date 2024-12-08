What is Cormark’s Forecast for K92 Mining FY2024 Earnings?

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 5th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$9.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.26 and a 12 month high of C$9.91. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.15.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

