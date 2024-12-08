What is William Blair’s Forecast for EW FY2024 Earnings?

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair analyst M. Andrew now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

EW stock opened at $71.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.52. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,084,848.66. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $327,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,593.52. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,657,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,196,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,282,000 after buying an additional 27,193 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 293,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 152,539 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 39,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 7,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 147.0% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

