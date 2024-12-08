What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for CYBR FY2024 Earnings?

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for CyberArk Software in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.19). The consensus estimate for CyberArk Software’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CYBR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $306.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $323.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.01. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.16 and a beta of 1.13. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $198.01 and a one year high of $333.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 527.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

