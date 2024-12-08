What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Eaton FY2024 Earnings?

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eaton in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the industrial products company will earn $10.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.76. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $10.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ETN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.72.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $371.22 on Friday. Eaton has a 52 week low of $226.79 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.88. The stock has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Interval Partners LP increased its position in Eaton by 82.7% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 151,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,571,000 after buying an additional 68,693 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 285.5% during the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 25.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total transaction of $1,341,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,241,796.60. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. The trade was a 10.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,981 shares of company stock worth $24,100,317. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

