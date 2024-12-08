What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for WPRT FY2024 Earnings?

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westport Fuel Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($1.74) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.89). The consensus estimate for Westport Fuel Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $66.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WPRT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westport Fuel Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.87. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth $67,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 188,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 118,780 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 625,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

