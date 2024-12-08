Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 708.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,327 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,185 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 36.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,132,000 after acquiring an additional 213,559 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,699 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 237,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,755,000 after purchasing an additional 28,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $136.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.74. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $89.29 and a one year high of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $615.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

In other news, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $473,967.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,420.93. This represents a 8.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 15,492 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $1,789,016.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,808.68. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,198 shares of company stock worth $2,445,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WTFC. Citigroup increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.62.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

