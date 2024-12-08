WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$266.82.

Get WSP Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on WSP shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$273.00 to C$279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WSP Global from C$261.00 to C$279.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$285.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WSP Global

WSP Global Stock Up 0.9 %

TSE:WSP opened at C$258.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$180.73 and a 1-year high of C$259.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$245.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$228.10. The firm has a market cap of C$32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.24. The firm had revenue of C$3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.