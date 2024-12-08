Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Research Coverage Started at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on YMAB. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $472.09 million, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.61. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 30,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $389,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,822.57. The trade was a 30.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 143.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 74,452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Caligan Partners LP grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 1,195,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after acquiring an additional 613,175 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

