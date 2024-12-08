Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook of TBPH FY2024 Earnings

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Theravance Biopharma in a report released on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.97). The consensus estimate for Theravance Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TBPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.23. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.16). Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 78.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Theravance Biopharma

In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 322,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,687. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 64.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

