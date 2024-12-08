Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,001,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,756,000 after acquiring an additional 538,330 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 20.1% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,893,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 316,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,878,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,842,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,659,000 after buying an additional 44,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 31,052 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIV opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. The firm had revenue of $53.16 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

