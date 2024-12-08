Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Magnite were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Magnite by 6,214.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 27,406 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Magnite during the second quarter valued at about $671,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 517.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 119,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.50. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Magnite in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

In other news, CAO Brian Gephart sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $32,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,730. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 27,004 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $476,080.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,802,703.30. This represents a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,741. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

