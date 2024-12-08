Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 390.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the second quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $26,627.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,856.64. The trade was a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,335,585.01. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,691 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $133.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.52 and a 12-month high of $139.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 37.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

