Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,558 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 8.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,894,690 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $276,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 107.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,819,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577,599 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,884,544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204,715 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,708,298 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,663,676 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 898,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC raised IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.68.

IAMGOLD Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of IAG stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.56.

IAMGOLD Profile

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.