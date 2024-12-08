Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $478,000 Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Stock Down 0.2 %

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.40.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on La-Z-Boy

About La-Z-Boy

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.