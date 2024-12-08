Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $622,000 Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 49,389 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $2,052,112.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,504.60. This trade represents a 35.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Principal Holdings A. Gp Apollo sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $168,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,295,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,054,232.50. This trade represents a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

