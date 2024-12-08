Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,290,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after buying an additional 1,298,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,818,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,972,000 after acquiring an additional 661,450 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.2% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,203,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,489,000 after acquiring an additional 606,522 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 17.1% during the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,705,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,385,000 after acquiring an additional 249,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,194,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,819,000 after acquiring an additional 217,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -61.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.09 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.60 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $26,836.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,846.34. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masood Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,876.62. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,949 shares of company stock valued at $489,511 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

