Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 57.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76. Sapiens International Co. has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

