Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,060 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,876 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 41,447 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,436,098 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after purchasing an additional 39,682 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 137,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 76,752 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 155,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,521,000.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.5338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 18.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PBR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. HSBC cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.