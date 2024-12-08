Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CorVel were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.8% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in CorVel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 98.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $352.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.06. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $218.29 and a twelve month high of $381.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 74.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

